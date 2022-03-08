LawCall
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-65 N

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing delays on I-65 NB this morning just past Hwy 31.

The accident happened around 4 a.m.

The truck appears to have struck a pole and overturned into a ravine, No word on any injuries.

Crews are on the scene working to tow the truck,

