Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-65 N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing delays on I-65 NB this morning just past Hwy 31.

The accident happened around 4 a.m.

The truck appears to have struck a pole and overturned into a ravine, No word on any injuries.

Crews are on the scene working to tow the truck,

