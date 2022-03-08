Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.
According to HPD, Lajonda Davis, 40, of Birmingham, is believed to be in the Hattiesburg area.
No last known clothing description has been given.
Davis has multiple medical issues, according to family members.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.