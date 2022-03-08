LawCall
Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg

According to HPD, Lajonda Davis, 40, of Birmingham, is believed to be in the Hattiesburg area.
According to HPD, Lajonda Davis, 40, of Birmingham, is believed to be in the Hattiesburg area.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

According to HPD, Lajonda Davis, 40, of Birmingham, is believed to be in the Hattiesburg area.

No last known clothing description has been given.

Davis has multiple medical issues, according to family members.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

MISSING PERSON: Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Lajonda Davis, 40, of...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

