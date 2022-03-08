“Milestone in Animal Welfare” Shelby Humane now a no-kill shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Humane is now a *no kill* shelter.

Just 3 percent of animals brought to the shelter now are euthanized, and they are only put down if they have untreatable conditions.

“We have had animals come in with gunshot wounds, renal failure or cancer,” says Operations Director Bill Rowley. “Occasionally we also get behavior dogs that are a threat to society, who will attack children. 97 percent of the animals find forever homes through the shelter.”

Just five years ago, the euthanasia rate was closer to 50 percent. Rowley says the staff has been working hard to change that.

“We went from looking at how do we clear the shelter to how to place the animals in home. We looked at local placement, working with behavorial animals, try to reeducate them, reform them if you will. and we look at shelters up north. We do transport to them. Up north they have very aggressive spay and neuter laws so it can be hard to find kittens, puppies and even dogs and cats,” says Rowley.

There are a couple things the public can do to help.

“If you are looking for an animal consider Shelby humane,” says Rowley. “But we understand not everyone can adopt an animal. Help them promote the animals so they can find forever homes.”

They also need volunteers and of course financial support.

If you want to help, check out their website

