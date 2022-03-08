Man killed on Hwy 78 in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Harpersville man was killed in a car accident on Hwy 78 yesterday morning.

62-year-old Charles Renew was traveling along Hwy 78 around 6 a.m. when a Chevy pickup truck attempting a left turn onto the I-20 ramp struck his car on the driver’s side. His vehicle slid off into the grassy area off the ramp.

Mr. Renew was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Leeds Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.