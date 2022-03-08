Major crash closes lanes at Green Springs exit off I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash blocked lanes at Green Springs Hwy Exit at I-65 in Homewood, according to ALGO Traffic.

The accident happened at 5:05 p.m. on the eastbound side of the road.

Crews asked drivers to use caution and try and find alternate travel routes.

Major Crash on Green Springs Hwy EB at I-65 in Homewood. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/CZ5AdQFpzz — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) March 8, 2022

