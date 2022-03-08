LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

LSU men’s basketball leaves for SEC Tourney; SI reports LSU receives notice of allegations within program

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade and his team left town for Tampa on Tuesday, March 8, hoping for a four-game, six-day stay at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament as the fifth seed.

It was the same day Sports Illustrated reported that LSU has received notice of allegations for NCAA rules violations but has not acknowledged it yet. Those allegations date back to the 2017 FBI wire-tapping scandal for Wade, later combined with allegations in the football program for which LSU self-imposed a bowl ban in 2020.

RELATED STORIES
REPORT: FBI records Will Wade recruiting conversation, ‘offer’ discussed
LSU head coach Will Wade suspended indefinitely following Yahoo Sports report
New report by Yahoo reveals name of middleman on receiving end of ‘offer’ in LSU basketball recruiting controversy
Will Wade reinstated as LSU head basketball coach
LSU self-imposes one-year bowl ban for football

The Tigers don’t play until Thursday, facing the Ole Miss-Missouri winner, after earning the event’s double-bye with a top four seed the last three years.

LSU is already a shoo-in for an NCAA Tournament bid but could definitely improve on the projection of a seven-seed if the Tigers can make it to Saturday or Sunday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
Coroner: 11-year-old Pell City boy dies while helping set up for rodeo
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued in Alabaster lifted
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
City of Birmingham closing Woodcrest Road over settlement concerns SOURCE: City of B'ham
City of Birmingham: Closing road over settlement concerns

Latest News

Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Jacksonville State basketball heading to NCAA Tourney
NFL: Falcons WR, Alabama great Calvin Ridley suspended through 2022 season for betting on games
Feb 1, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the game...
Auburn nabs top seed, Alabama sixth seed in SEC Tournament
Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern...
No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright