Is it safe to put regular gas in a car that requires premium?

By Catherine Patterson and WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As gas prices continue to rise drivers who use premium gas may be wondering if they can switch to unleaded for the time being... just to save some money.

“It can be a bad thing for your vehicle to use the wrong type of fuel,” said Clay Ingram, marketing manager at AAA. “Every vehicle is designed to run on certain grade of fuel. And if you are varying from that, even a little bit, it could be bad.”

Ingram says it’s always best to check your owner’s manual before switching to a different grade of gas to make sure it won’t affect your car and create a more expensive problem in the future.

