Investigators: Man wanted on murder charge in Birmingham found hiding under house in Mobile

Alton Portlock
Alton Portlock(Mobile Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man, wanted for Capital Murder in Birmingham, was arrested in Mobile after he was found hiding under a house, according to Mobile Police.

Mobile Police officers said on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police officers assisted the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in locating 45-year-old Alton Portlock.

Birmingham Police officers said he was wanted for charges in a deadly shooting that happened on February 17, 2022, on 14th Way SW. Officers said Felicia Ford, 49, was killed in a home during an assault.

Investigators said Portlock was located on the 1900 block of Vine Street, hiding under a house. He was taken into custody without further incident. Portlock was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday evening, Portlock was being held in jail in Mobile.

