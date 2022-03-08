Investigators: Man wanted on murder charge in Birmingham found hiding under house in Mobile

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man, wanted for Capital Murder in Birmingham, was arrested in Mobile after he was found hiding under a house, according to Mobile Police.

Mobile Police officers said on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at approximately 3:55 p.m., police officers assisted the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force in locating 45-year-old Alton Portlock.

Birmingham Police officers said he was wanted for charges in a deadly shooting that happened on February 17, 2022, on 14th Way SW. Officers said Felicia Ford, 49, was killed in a home during an assault.

Investigators said Portlock was located on the 1900 block of Vine Street, hiding under a house. He was taken into custody without further incident. Portlock was arrested and charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

As of Tuesday evening, Portlock was being held in jail in Mobile.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.