Group organizing gatherings in support of Ukraine

Rally for Ukraine held in Birmingham's Railroad Park
Rally for Ukraine held in Birmingham's Railroad Park
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group plans to gather this week to show their support for Ukraine as Russia continues their invasion of the country.

First on Tuesday evening, folks will be gathering at Crestway Baptist Church between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to discuss what the community can do to support Ukraine. More details about that event can be found by clicking here.

Then on Saturday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., folks will be gathering in Linn Park before they march to Kelly Ingram Park in a show of support for Ukraine. More details about that event can be found by clicking here.

For the latest information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

