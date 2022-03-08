LawCall
Advertisement

Grace Klein Community holds food box giveaway 4 days a week in Hoover

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - With gas and grocery prices soaring, a non-profit is really helping out.

The Grace Klein Community hosts a drive-through food drive Monday-Thursday each week from 1-4 p.m. at Liberty Church Birmingham. It is located at 2732 Old Rocky Ridge Road in Hoover.

Families and individuals can get a free box or boxes of food. You don’t have to sign-up or show any identification and you can come everyday if you wish.

All of the food boxes are based on donations. Tuesday, Tyson donated 80,000 pounds of chicken and that was also given away with the food boxes.

Carla Phillips, with Grace Klein Community, says before the pandemic they fed about 10-thousand people a month. Now they feed around 12-thousand plus every week.

You can also volunteer at The Grace Klein Community by going to their website here.

