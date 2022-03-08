LawCall
Gadsden PD: Teen arrested after fatally shooting another teen

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a press release from Gadsden Police Department, a 17-year-old male was arrested for killing another 17-year-old male.

On Friday, March 4, at approximately 12:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 100 Block of Hoke Street.

Upon arrival, the officers located a 17-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Another 17-year-old black male was arrested later that same day. Gadsden police said the teen was arrested on capital murder charges.

Due to the ages of the subjects involved, names are not being released by the police department.

The incident is under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department.

