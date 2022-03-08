First Alert for a rainy Tuesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! You will want to grab a jacket and the umbrella before you walk out the door this morning. Temperatures this morning are significantly cooler compared to this time yesterday. Most of us are in the 40s with colder temperatures in northwest Alabama. When you factor in northerly winds at 5-10 mph, it feels several degrees cooler. Good news in the short term is that we are mostly dry this morning on First Alert AccuTrack Radar. We are watching a warm front to our south that will lift northwards today spreading showers into our area. Plan for a mostly dry morning with isolated showers possible after 9 AM. Temperatures today are forecast to warm into the mid to upper 50s with northeast winds at 5-10 mph. Rain chances are forecast to increase this afternoon and evening at 80%. All the rain will move in from the southwest and push northwards. Spotty showers will be possible during the lunch hours, but rain will become more widespread by the evening hours. Plan for a wet commute this evening with some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. No severe weather is expected, but I can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Drive carefully this evening as roads become slick and visibility could be reduced to a half mile. Rain will likely continue into the overnight hours with the bulk of the rain along and north of I-20/59. Flash flooding appears low, but we can’t rule out some minor flooding as rainfall totals add up around 1-1.5″. We could see isolated rainfall totals higher than 2″ for some of our northern counties including Lamar, Marion, Winston, Cullman, Fayette, Walker, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee.

Rain Moves Out Tomorrow Morning: We will likely start tomorrow morning off with showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Rain will begin to move out of our area by Wednesday afternoon. A stray shower will remain possible tomorrow afternoon for parts of Coosa, Clay, Chilton, and Talladega counties, but most of Central Alabama will remain dry. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon should warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures could trend cooler for parts of northwest Alabama where highs could stay in the low to mid 50s.

Brief Warm-Up Thursday and Friday: Temperatures are forecast to warm above average as we head into Thursday and Friday. Thursday morning is forecast to start out mostly cloudy with a small chance for an isolated shower with temperatures in the lower 40s. Most of Thursday is looking dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday afternoon thanks to southerly wind flow. Temperatures will trend a little warmer Friday morning with lows in the upper 40s. Friday will likely be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 70s. Most of Friday morning/afternoon is looking dry, but rain and thunderstorms are forecast to move into Central Alabama late Friday evening.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing is the arrival of a very strong cold front Friday night. Showers and thunderstorms will likely begin to develop across Central Alabama Friday evening. The severe threat Friday appears very low with the greatest concern to our southeast. We’ll hold on to a small threat for an isolated strong storm, but for most of us we will see rain and gusty winds. Rain and embedded thunderstorms will be likely Friday night followed by a blast of very cold air. Models are hinting that cold air could filter in as moisture lingers across the area giving us a chance for a wintry mix Friday night into Saturday morning. We will introduce a chance for a mixture of rain/snow/sleet early Saturday morning. Setups like this normally don’t produce accumulating snow. Ground temperatures will also remain very warm, so no issues are expected on the roads at this time. Some higher elevations north of I-20 could see a dusting at best. Temperatures are forecast to drop rapidly with temperatures cooling into the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday morning. Moisture should move out of our area by Saturday afternoon leaving us dry and cold. Many of us could stay in the 30s Saturday afternoon with wind chills in the 20s. Bundle up! Winter refuses to go away.

Hard Freeze Likely Saturday Night: We want to give everyone a first alert for a hard freeze Saturday night into Sunday morning. With a mostly clear sky and very cold air in place, temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s. Make sure you cover up your plants or possibly move them inside to keep them from dying. You will also want to make sure you bring your pets inside so they can stay warm. The good news is that the blast of cold air is short-lived. Sunday afternoon is looking very nice with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 50s. We will likely trend warmer early next week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Daylight Saving Time Begins this Weekend: Just another reminder that we spring forward early Sunday morning! Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 AM which means we lose an hour of sleep. The good news is that we will gain an extra hour of daylight during the evening hours. Sunrise Sunday morning will occur at 7 AM and sunset will occur at 6:53 PM. It’s always a good reminder to replace the batteries in your smoke detector and weather radios.

