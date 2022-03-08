Early morning house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully no one was injured following a house fire that broke out IN Birmingham early Friday morning.

It started sometime before 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 8300 block of 10th Ave S.

Witnesses say a man and his two dogs were in the home at the time of the fire but all were able to make it out unharmed.

The house is expected to be a total loss.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

