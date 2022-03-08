LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Early morning house fire in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully no one was injured following a house fire that broke out IN Birmingham early Friday morning.

It started sometime before 4:30 a.m. at a home in the 8300 block of 10th Ave S.

Witnesses say a man and his two dogs were in the home at the time of the fire but all were able to make it out unharmed.

The house is expected to be a total loss.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo is an illustration of a 9-year-old molested child we refer to as "Jenny."
When “Jenny” got molested Dothan couldn’t help her
Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a suspected intoxicated driver...
Watch: Suspected drunk driver hits trooper’s vehicle before reaching participants in 10K race
Quindarus Reeves
Deputy accused of bringing contraband into Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer
First Alert Weather 9p 3-7-22
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather sticks around this week
NFL: Falcons WR, Alabama great Calvin Ridley suspended through 2022 season for betting on games

Latest News

B'ham house fire
B'ham house fire
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified
Vinnytsia has been Birmingham's sister city since 2003. Ukraine's president says that peaceful...
Birmingham sister city in Ukraine comes under attack by Russia
Nearly a year after it was created, we're learning Birmingham's civilian review board hasn't...
What’s the status of Birmingham’s Civilian Review Board?