Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, on Barstool Sports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer reveals the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series.

Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

The latest episode of his series features Sanders dealing with a life-threatening medical situation that put him in the intensive care unit and how his team prepared for games in his absence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

