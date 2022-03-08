Crime Stoppers: ‘We are not the police’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the anniversary of Courtlin Arrington’s murder, the promising Huffman High School student gunned down in a classroom four years prior, the community continues to grieve for her, and the countless others whose lives were cut short by violence in Birmingham, many of the victims children.

“We got a problem,” Activist, Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner exclaimed.

During a vigil in Courtlin’s honor, Turner told a story of a teenager, he said, had already designed his own memorial shirt, because the teen felt like he didn’t have much time left. “This kid is 15 years old. He goes and designs his own T-shirt. He tells the printer the picture he wants on the back, the picture he wants on the front, that cannot be,” Turner demanded. The reality of it if the situation is innocent children, Black children, are being killed weekly in Birmingham.

Two days before Courtlin’s memorial vigil, 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore was struck by a stray bullet while standing on his porch.

A week or so before that, six teenagers had been gunned down in Birmingham within a six week period.

Bob Copus, Head of Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama, said more people were speaking up, with tips increasing year-to-year. However, he said more information needed to come from young people.

“An 18 year old gets shot in the park, people who most likely going to know about it are other 18 year olds,” Copus said.

Copus proclaimed that misinformation about Crime Stoppers could keep the public from utilizing the vital service. He declared Crime Stoppers is not the police, but a non-profit willing to pay people for tips to get criminals off the street, and justice for grieving families.

Those tips are given to law enforcement anonymously.

“If they call us, they will not be identified. They’ll never appear on any police report. They’ll never have to testify. All they have to do is call us and we will take it from there. And, if their tip does lead it to an arrest, they will be eligible for an award if they want it,” Copus explained.

The Crime Stoppers cash rewards can be thousands of dollars.

Here’s how the process works: When you call Crimestoppers and tell them what you know, they will give you a code that you will use to check on the case and any rewards. They will never ask for your name, address, phone number, or any information about you.

The code is the only thing you’ll need to check on the case and see if your tip led to an arrest, and if you’ll be paid for it.

“In the times we live in right now, if you want your community to be safe, you’re going to have to take part in it. It’s going to take everybody working together,” Copus said.

Courtlin’s killer, a fellow student, was convicted by a jury. However, many other cases go unsolved, and that’s where Crimestoppers steps in to assist.

For Turner, losing one person is too many, and preventing death by violence is his priority.

“Those nephews you got, talk to them! Those nieces, talk to them! Talk to them right now! Don’t wait,” Turner demanded.

The number to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is 205-254-7777.

