Coroner: 11-year-old Pell City boy dies while helping set up for rodeo

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-year-old Pell City boy died while helping set up for a rodeo Monday, according to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.

Russell said the boy’s name was Tanner Carleton.

The coroner said the group was moving some metal gates in a trailer in St. Clair County when somehow the metal gates fell on Carleton killing him.

He died on the scene. No one else was injured.

