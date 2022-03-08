LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Coroner: 11-year-old Pell City boy dies while helping set up for rodeo

(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-year-old Pell City boy died while helping set up for a rodeo Monday, according to St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell.

Russell said the boy’s name was Tanner Carleton.

The coroner said the group was moving some metal gates in a trailer in St. Clair County when somehow the metal gates fell on Carleton killing him.

He died on the scene. No one else was injured.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a suspected intoxicated driver...
Watch: Suspected drunk driver hits trooper’s vehicle before reaching participants in 10K race
The photo is an illustration of a 9-year-old molested child we refer to as "Jenny."
When “Jenny” got molested Dothan couldn’t help her
Quindarus Reeves
Deputy accused of bringing contraband into Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer
First Alert Weather 9p 3-7-22
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather sticks around this week
Homicide
Woman found shot dead in car identified

Latest News

The Choccolocco Monsters are getting ready to hit it out of the park for the first time in...
Choccolocco Monsters announce schedule
Gov. Ivey with Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team
Gov. Ivey meets with Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team
Grace Klein Food Give Away
Grace Klein Community holds food box giveaway 4 days a week in Hoover
Grace Klein Food Give Away
Grace Klein Community Food Give-Away