City of Birmingham: Closing road over settlement concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham leaders announced on Twitter that crews will close Woodcrest Road in Redmont Park/Five Points South on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The road will be closed because of concerns the road is settling along a steep slope. The City has recently contacted a geotechnical firm to investigate the location.

The City of Birmingham will close Woodcrest Road in Redmont Park/Five Points South tomorrow, March 9, due to concerns over roadway settlement along a steep slope. The City has recently contacted a geotechnical firm to investigate this location. pic.twitter.com/QthQMcfopW — City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) March 8, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.