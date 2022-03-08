LawCall
City of Birmingham: Closing road over settlement concerns

City of Birmingham closing Woodcrest Road over settlement concerns SOURCE: City of B'ham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City of Birmingham leaders announced on Twitter that crews will close Woodcrest Road in Redmont Park/Five Points South on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

The road will be closed because of concerns the road is settling along a steep slope. The City has recently contacted a geotechnical firm to investigate the location.

