Choccolocco Monsters announce schedule

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Play Ball! The Choccolocco Monsters are getting ready to hit it out of the park for the first time in Oxford.

The Monsters are members of the Sunbelt Baseball League. This is their first season at Choccolocco Park

“This is something that families in our entire region can enjoy. We appreciate this great partnership with the Sunbelt Baseball League and look forward to having the Monsters in Oxford for many years to come,” said Oxford Mayor Alton Craft.

The season will feature 28 regular season games and three exhibition games for 31 games total. 15 of those games will be played at Choccolocco Park.

“We are very excited with the schedule the SBL provided our club” Monster General Manager Scott Brand said. “This will give our fans a great opportunity to come out to Signature Field and watch our club. This is one of the reasons we joined this Major League Baseball funded league, its very fan friendly and looks out for the welfare of our players.”

The exhibition season will start in Columbus, Georgia with three games in two days versus the Chatta-Hoots. Saturday, May 28th will be a team-controlled doubleheader of seven inning games. Experimental rules and set up situations will be allowed for both coaching staffs to be able to get a better look at their teams ahead of the season. The following day, Columbus and the Monsters will play a standard 9-inning exhibition game at Golden Park. The following Wednesday, June 1, Choccolocco Park gets its first look at Monsters baseball when the Hoots come to Oxford to finish out the preseason for both teams.

Choccolocco Park’s official opening day will see the Monsters take on the Chatt-a-Hoots in each team’s first game of the season on Friday, June 3rd . The first non-Columbus opponent the Monsters will play is on Monday, June 6th when the team travels to the Gwinnett Astros.

“We couldn’t be more excited for Oxford to be the home of the Choccolocco Monsters. This is going to be an outstanding experience for our fans and players,” Oxford’s Park and Recreation director Don Hudson said.

The Sunbelt Baseball League recognizes a prospect showcase break between June 26 and June 30. The regular season ends on Wednesday July 27 with playoffs scheduled to go into early August at the latest. All games for the Choccolocco Monsters can be heard on the radio flagship home of the Monsters in Oxford on WVOK 97.9 FM. Don’t miss out on Choccolocco Park’s first ever opening night! Season tickets are on sale here.

For more information call 256-770-9062.

