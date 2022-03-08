LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado

A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for study was stolen from its truck. (Credit: KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Police say a box of human heads intended for research for Science Care was stolen from a company truck last week in Denver.

Science Care uses its body donations to help medical researchers and educators practice and learn new medical procedures and techniques.

Pila Ross can’t believe that this happened so close to where she lives.

“Why was it able to get stolen? Why was the truck parked there?” she said. “You never know what those heads were going to be used for.”

The theft has the industry thinking hard about security.

Tomorrow Link is a whole body donation program that helps future first responders and medical professionals. While it wasn’t their company that was stolen from, they know the importance of what was inside the box.

“It holds the opportunity to save a life,” Justin Harper, assistant chief of Denver Health Paramedics, said.

The theft has the local industry thinking hard about security because what was stolen may have held answers we could all use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows the moment a suspected intoxicated driver...
Watch: Suspected drunk driver hits trooper’s vehicle before reaching participants in 10K race
The photo is an illustration of a 9-year-old molested child we refer to as "Jenny."
When “Jenny” got molested Dothan couldn’t help her
Quindarus Reeves
Deputy accused of bringing contraband into Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer
First Alert Weather 9p 3-7-22
FIRST ALERT: Wet weather sticks around this week
NFL: Falcons WR, Alabama great Calvin Ridley suspended through 2022 season for betting on games

Latest News

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
Biden bans Russian oil, warns of higher prices at US pumps
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season
Kroger to hire 161 new employees in Birmingham as the national grocery chain rolls out its...
Kroger creating 160 jobs to launch grocery delivery service in B’ham
A study found that concussions may increase the risk of mental health issues in kids.
Concussions may increase risk of mental health issues in kids, study finds
A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?