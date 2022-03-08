LawCall
Birmingham sister city in Ukraine comes under attack by Russia

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vinnytsia has been Birmingham’s sister city since 2003. Ukraine’s president says that a peaceful city came under attack over the weekend.

Video from CNN shows a missile heading towards Vinnytsia’s airport on Sunday Ukraine’s president says 8 rockets hit the peaceful and good-hearted city which has never threatened Russia in any way. According to reports, 9 people including 5 civilians were killed in the strike.

“There’s over a dozen injured. One of the missiles apparently missed its target and hit the town next to the airport,” Scotty Colson, the Honorary Consul to Ukraine to Alabama said.

Since the Russian invasion, Colson has been working closely with local Ukrainians helping them connect with family and friends in the war zone.

“Concerns are for their families. Their concerns are will they have the ability to keep fighting?” Colson said.

Colson says local Ukrainians and those fighting for their country have a sense of patriotism that is very tough to beat. Colson is a history buff and believes Ukraine will continue defending its freedom and ultimately end up on top.

“We’ve seen that all over the world and we’ve seen that with us..that a free people who are attacked by a tyrant. It is amazing what they can do and its amazing how brief the tyrant rein is after that,” Colson said.

There is an organizing meeting Tuesday evening to support the people in Ukraine. It’s at 6:30 p.m. at Crestwood Baptist located at 6400 Crestwood Boulevard in Birmingham.

