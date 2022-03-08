Birmingham Police Department seeking justice for Jaylon Palmore

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they’re running into trouble investigating the death of 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore. They say no one’s talking, and those who are perhaps are not sharing the truth. The Birmingham community is still processing the tragedy.

Mayor Woodfin took to social media to share his comments over the weekend.

Jaylon was murdered yesterday while on his front porch, an innocent victim of a bullet meant for someone else. I can barely put into words the anger and heartbreak I feel right now. — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) March 6, 2022

He then visited Ossie Ware Middle School Monday to try and support those who would be hurting. He was not alone in his effort. The Birmingham City Schools Superintendent and several counselors all visited to try and console students who are mourning the loss of their classmate and friend.

Ossie Ware Middle School Principal Rameka Davis was devastated to learn of the tragedy and believes the district will lean on one another to get through the difficult time.

“We are taking it day by day and we just want to make sure that Jaylon’s family knows how much we will miss him. How much he was loved and liked here at Ossie Ware and it is just heartbreaking for us all,” said Davis.

Palmore was described as a fun loving jokester. He enjoyed sports, but was also excelling in the classroom. Now his family is searching for answers.

Birmingham Police are busy working the case, but Interim Chief Scott Thurmond stresses the community must step up.

“Detectives are still working on that case. We are having some real obstacles in getting information from people that were on the scene. We don’t feel like they were being truthful and giving us all the information for us to move forward in this investigation. That is one of the bigger hurdles we are trying to overcome right now,” said Chief Thurmond.

Chief Thurmond stressed that it is a difficult case, but people must help give a hurting family justice.

“If a case is more important than another, this would definitely be it. So, we need those people to come forward and give us the information we need to bring justice to that family.”

One of Palmore’s classmates says Palmore would give you the shirt off his back and hopes his friend is in a better place now.

“I am going to miss you a lot and please rest easy,” said one student.

Ossie Ware Middle’s principal says the school and district will work on ways to pay tribute to Jaylon in the days and weeks ahead and students will be involved in the process.

Birmingham Police are asking anyone who has information on the case to step forward and speak to them.

