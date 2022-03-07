LawCall
Vigil, dinner held to honor Huffman HS student killed in 2018

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington was a student at Huffman High School when she was killed in March of 2018. She wanted to be a nurse.

The Carlos Chaverst Foundation and the family of Courtlin Arrington will hold a candlelight vigil and dinner Monday night honoring her life and legacy.

Birmingham police have identified the victim in Wednesday's deadly shooting at Huffman High...
Birmingham police have identified the victim in Wednesday's deadly shooting at Huffman High School as Courtlin Arrington. (Source: Facebook)

Balloons were released at Parker High School on February 19, 2022, for Arrington.

17-year old Michael Barber was found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide in Arrington’s death. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

