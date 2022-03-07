Vigil, dinner held to honor Huffman HS student killed in 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 17-year-old Courtlin Arrington was a student at Huffman High School when she was killed in March of 2018. She wanted to be a nurse.

The Carlos Chaverst Foundation and the family of Courtlin Arrington will hold a candlelight vigil and dinner Monday night honoring her life and legacy.

Birmingham police have identified the victim in Wednesday's deadly shooting at Huffman High School as Courtlin Arrington. (Source: Facebook)

Balloons were released at Parker High School on February 19, 2022, for Arrington.

17-year old Michael Barber was found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide in Arrington’s death. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

