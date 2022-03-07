Tuscaloosa Co. Commission supports new court diversion program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Commissioners recently agreed to help a new court diversion program get started. Tuscaloosa County’s District Attorney told county commissioners that it was difficult for some poor defendants to get into a diversion program offered to first time offenders.

A new one has been created thanks to money coming from Tuscaloosa County and a partnership among several groups. Tuscaloosa County D.A. Hays Webb asked Tuscaloosa County Commissioners to help get the program off the ground by paying two thirds of the salary of a case worker position for Indian Rivers Mental Health.

That person will offer mental health and substance abuse counseling to participants in the diversion program. The program is only available to first time offenders charged in certain drug and property crimes. It allows them to get a felony charge against them dismissed after they finish the program. They’ll also get a chance to get a job. “Working with the chamber and Ready to Work, we are giving these people jobs upon their successful completion. And so, if you really want to know what creates a disincentive to committing crime in our community, it’s a good paying job,” Webb told WBRC.

Commissioners agreed to use money the county got from the American Rescue Act to put $87,000 towards that position over the next two years. Community Corrections, along with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and Shelton State, are also involved. Those schools will help with the diversion program’s job component. Webb hopes over time it will lower the number of felony cases his office has to prosecute.

