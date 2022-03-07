LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa Co. Commission supports new court diversion program

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Commissioners recently agreed to help a new court diversion program get started. Tuscaloosa County’s District Attorney told county commissioners that it was difficult for some poor defendants to get into a diversion program offered to first time offenders.

A new one has been created thanks to money coming from Tuscaloosa County and a partnership among several groups. Tuscaloosa County D.A. Hays Webb asked Tuscaloosa County Commissioners to help get the program off the ground by paying two thirds of the salary of a case worker position for Indian Rivers Mental Health.

That person will offer mental health and substance abuse counseling to participants in the diversion program. The program is only available to first time offenders charged in certain drug and property crimes. It allows them to get a felony charge against them dismissed after they finish the program. They’ll also get a chance to get a job. “Working with the chamber and Ready to Work, we are giving these people jobs upon their successful completion. And so, if you really want to know what creates a disincentive to committing crime in our community, it’s a good paying job,” Webb told WBRC.

Commissioners agreed to use money the county got from the American Rescue Act to put $87,000 towards that position over the next two years. Community Corrections, along with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and Shelton State, are also involved. Those schools will help with the diversion program’s job component. Webb hopes over time it will lower the number of felony cases his office has to prosecute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Jaylon Palmore
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Vinnytsia has been Birmingham's sister city since 2003. Ukraine's president says that peaceful...
Birmingham sister city in Ukraine comes under attack by Russia
Nearly a year after it was created, we're learning Birmingham's civilian review board hasn't...
What’s the status of Birmingham’s Civilian Review Board?
Sylacauga teacher heads to NASA
Sylacauga teacher heads to NASA, first in Alabama to be in NASA’s AAA program
Can you use regular unleaded in a premium tank?
Can you use unleaded in a premium vehicle?
Crime Stoppers asking community to help solve cases
Crime Stoppers asking community to help solve cases