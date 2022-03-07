LawCall
Tuscaloosa City School students help build Habitat For Humanity homes

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Tuscaloosa City School students started working on a home for Habitat For Humanity Monday. The students learned some of the skills necessary to build a house at school.

Students studying carpentry and electrical work at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy will take what they’ve learned in class and apply it towards completing some of the work still needed on the Habitat For Humanity home on Ash Street.

“They’re students will be coming out to work every single week they are in session on our Habitat build sites. We’re going to have carpentry students coming out to work one to two days a week, maybe even three days a week. And their electrical students are going to wire two houses this semester,” according to Ellen Potts, Executive Director of Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa.

Habitat bought 40 lots for homes within a quarter of a mile to half a mile from TCTA so many more of those students will lend a hand in growing the neighborhoods near that school.

