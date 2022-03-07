LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Several cars damaged by gunshots after shooting in Tuscaloosa

Authorities in Tuscaloosa say several vehicles were damaged after a shooting on Sunday.
Authorities in Tuscaloosa say several vehicles were damaged after a shooting on Sunday.(WRDW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say several vehicles were damaged after a shooting on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene at the Spades Restaurant and Lounge on Culver Road early Sunday morning. Police say they found at least eight vehicles in the parking lot, damaged by gunshots.

Authorities say no injuries or arrests have been reported. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 205-349-2121.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Tuscaloosa City School students help build Habitat For Humanity homes
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Affordable housing for families
Affordable homes being built in North Titusville
Affordable housing for families
Affordable housing for families
COVID cases are continuing to decline across the state ,and health officials said hospitals are...
Officials say hospitals are preparing for next surge