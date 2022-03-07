Several cars damaged by gunshots after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say several vehicles were damaged after a shooting on Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene at the Spades Restaurant and Lounge on Culver Road early Sunday morning. Police say they found at least eight vehicles in the parking lot, damaged by gunshots.

Authorities say no injuries or arrests have been reported. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 205-349-2121.

