LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Officials say hospitals are preparing for next surge

Hospitalizations and coronavirus
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID cases are continuing to decline across the state ,and health officials said hospitals are finally starting to see some relief.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said ICUs are no longer slammed with COVID patients. There are now more than 150 ventilators open in the state, but officials said they are still gearing up to tackle the virus again.

Williamson said we will likely see another surge from a new variant, but it’s hard to say exactly how long it will be. He’s hoping for months, so hospitals can prepare.

He said the state is working to stock up on monoclonal antibody treatments, but those infusions are given out on a demand basis, so Williamson said it’s hard to say how much hospitals will be able to save.

But, he said the state should be able to stock up on antiviral treatment pills before the next wave.

“Hopefully over the next three months or so, if we can get that kind of time before our next surge, we will have them more readily available and then individuals will be able to as soon as they test positive, to immediately get a prescription,” Williamson said.

Williamson said hospitals are also taking this downtime with COVID to try and hire more staff, but he said it will likely be years before the healthcare industry bounces back and has enough workers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol...
Trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 measures stops in Maryland
Hospitalizations and coronavirus
Hospitalizations and coronavirus
Children’s dietitian warns parents NOT to make their own baby formula
Officials with UAB announced that masks will now be optional inside of non-clinical university...
UAB no longer requiring masks in non-clinical buildings