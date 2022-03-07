Major crash closes lanes on I-65N near Warrior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two lanes were closed on Interstate 65NB near the 281 mile marker Monday afternoon, according to Alabama State Troopers.

It happened at approximately 3:53 p.m. near Warrior Jasper Road.

ALEA said the accident involved two vehicles. No word on injuries.

The left and middle lanes were shut down. Motorists were asked to use caution while traveling through the area.

4:03PM *FIRST ALERT* CRASH on I-65 NB at Warrior Jasper Rd with potential lane blockage causing delays in Warrior at this time. #wbrctraffic pic.twitter.com/LuLJr1HGS4 — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) March 7, 2022

