Irondale firefighter dies after battle with brain cancer

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Irondale Fire Department announced on Sunday that one of their firefighters has died, after a battle with brain cancer.

Brant “Bo” Bice died on Saturday, after battling cancer for just over two years. The Irondale Fire Department says he “dedicated his life to the fire service and did so for 20 years”.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bice’s family, friends, and the Irondale Police Department.

Yesterday we lost a true brother and friend. A little over two years ago Brant was diagnosed with brain cancer, and... Posted by Irondale Fire Department on Sunday, March 6, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Brant “Bo” Bice. Brant served the community of Irondale with the Irondale Fire Department for many years. Brant will be greatly missed. Posted by Irondale Police Department on Sunday, March 6, 2022

