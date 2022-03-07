Irondale firefighter dies after battle with brain cancer
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Irondale Fire Department announced on Sunday that one of their firefighters has died, after a battle with brain cancer.
Brant “Bo” Bice died on Saturday, after battling cancer for just over two years. The Irondale Fire Department says he “dedicated his life to the fire service and did so for 20 years”.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Bice’s family, friends, and the Irondale Police Department.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.