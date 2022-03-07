LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hundreds gather to mark 57th anniversary of ‘Bloody Sunday’

Hundreds gathered to walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 6, 2022. People have...
Hundreds gathered to walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Sunday, March 6, 2022. People have traveled from across the county just to be here.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Vice President Kamala Harris was not alone on Sunday as a full crowd of people were in Selma to mark the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.”

Folks were not only eager to potentially catch a glimpse of the vice president, but also to follow in the footsteps of history.

Hundreds gathered to walk over the Edmund Pettus Bridge. People have traveled from across the county just to be in Selma. Many of those here are thankful they could retrace the path of those 1965 foot soldiers, some defying the odds.

“I’ve crossed the bridge personally about eight times,” attendee David Edwards said.

When asked if he would do it again today, Edwards replied, “Absolutely. Even in a wheelchair. I had a knee replacement about four weeks ago, so next year, I’ll be running across.

This march is still carrying weight 57 years later

“Because we actually, as African Americans right now have had this right to vote, the feeling is different, but now it’s more of a drive to keep believing and keep pushing forward so that we don’t turn back the hands of time,” said attendee Danzella Watts

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Tuscaloosa City School students help build Habitat For Humanity homes
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Affordable housing for families
Affordable homes being built in North Titusville
Affordable housing for families
Affordable housing for families
COVID cases are continuing to decline across the state ,and health officials said hospitals are...
Officials say hospitals are preparing for next surge