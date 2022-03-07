LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Watch: Suspected drunk driver hits trooper’s vehicle before reaching participants in 10K race

A Florida trooper stopped a suspected intoxicated driver in a serious collision.
By Shane Battis and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Florida woman is facing a felony charge after troopers said she drove intoxicated into a roadblock that prevented her from hitting participants in a 10K race.

WWSB reports Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota, was charged with DUI with serious injury after the Florida Highway Patrol said she ignored a series of roadblocks in place for the race, which goes across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, connecting St. Petersburg with Palmetto in Manatee County.

The crash report claims Watts ignored a detour and weaved through a series of traffic cones and other barriers.

Kristen Kay Watts
Kristen Kay Watts(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Troopers tried to stop Watts as she kept driving toward the bridge where thousands of people were running. The report states she then drove past several Florida Fish and Wildlife officers who were guarding the closed toll plaza on the Manatee County end of the bridge.

Two troopers would park their vehicles in the northbound lanes to prevent Watts from driving toward the runners, and the FHP said she crashed her BMW into one of the patrol vehicles nearly head-on.

A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a...
A Sarasota woman has been charged with DUI Serious Injury after FHP says she crashed into a trooper while driving toward the closed Skyway Bridge.(Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol)

Both Watts and the trooper in the patrol vehicle, Toni Schuck, were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Watts was later released from the hospital and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Jaylon Palmore
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Jaylon Palmore
Birmingham Police Department seeking justice for Jaylon Palmore
Rally for Ukraine held in Birmingham's Railroad Park
Group organizing gatherings in support of Ukraine
A dad throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to...
Officers rescue baby from burning building in New Jersey
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
Judge denies bail to UFC champion charged in shooting