First Alert: Potential for strong to severe storms today.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are looking at a threat of strong to severe storms today, with the greatest threat into central and east Alabama.

The Nation’s Storm Prediction Center has central and east Alabama under a Slight Risk category of seeing severe storms. On a scale of zero to five, that is a two for a large part of our area.

Things are quiet this morning, with overcast skies.

Our morning temperatures are above what we typically see for highs this time of the year.

We have been in the upper 60s this morning.

AccTrack radar is showing just a few isolated sprinkles in our area early this morning, with forecast models showing rain and some storms moving into our far northwestern counties after 8am.

That line of storms will likely move into the i-65 corridor late this morning and into the early afternoon hours.

Storms will likely plague east Alabama through much of the afternoon.

By our evening rush hour, however, most of the strongest storms will have moved to our east, with scattered showers and some isolated storms lingering through tonight.

The greatest threat with these storms appears to be strong to damaging winds. The tornado threat with this system is low, but we can rule out a few brief spin ups.

The Next Big Thing shows a wet weather pattern for the remainder of the week.

Tuesday evening more rain and storms move through the heart of our area through the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Much of Wednesday afternoon and evening look to be rather quiet, with overcast skies and only a few showers.

Thursday morning we are expecting some light to moderate rainfall to move through.

Thursday afternoon, however, brings clearing skies.

Friday morning looks to be quiet at this point, but Friday evening into the overnight hours brings another round of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

As this system moves out of our area, some wrap around moisture could bring some very brief snow showers our way during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Clearing skies and cold air are forecast for this weekend.

Highs on Saturday may struggle to reach 40 degrees.

Early Sunday morning will likely bring freezing temps—into the 20s.

Temps will likely warm into the 50s by Sunday afternoon.

