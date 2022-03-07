Deputy accused of bringing contraband into Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County deputy is accused of bringing contraband, including shoes and a phone, into the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer.

On March 1, 2022, investigators said Deputy Quindarus Reeves, 27, was charged with two counts of bringing contraband into the Jefferson County Jail in Bessemer. In the investigation, officials said Reeves brought gym shoes and a cell phone to an inmate who was housed in the facility.

“While this is not drugs or a weapon, it is against state law and the phone, in particular, places our personnel at risk,” said Sheriff Mark Pettway.

Reeves turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail on March 3, 2022. He is charged with two counts of misdemeanor promoting prison contraband. His bonds totaled $30,000.00.

Reeves is on administrative leave from his position with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in accordance with the dismissal process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.