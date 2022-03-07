LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Calera Police Chief: Suspect kicked officer, damaged booking room & bathroom

Calera PD booking room, bathroom damaged
Calera PD booking room, bathroom damaged(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police Chief David Hyche said a driver kicked an officer in the chest, attacked officers and damaged the department’s booking room wall and bathroom Friday night.

Hyche posted information about the incident on Saturday starting with, “While you read this imagine that the officers involved are your family members.”

Hyche said officers responded to a single car accident on I-65. He said the driver was in his vehicle attempting to drive away when officers arrived. The driver appeared impaired and failed a sobriety test, Hyche wrote.

The man was arrested and officers said he immediately became combative. Hyche said the man kicked one of the officers in the chest while being arrested and continued to fight in the car, and when being removed from the patrol car. Hyche said the suspect attacked the officers during booking and damaged the police department’s wall in the booking room and bathroom.

Officers said the man spit at them and was eventually booked and taken to the Shelby County jail wearing a spit shield.

From Chief Hyche: Our officers wear body cameras, our cars have cameras in front and in the back and our booking room is recorded both audio and video. These officers make every effort to avoid conflict and suspects dictate when and how much force we use to make an arrest.

Officers must make instant decisions which are then scrutinized at leisure by their supervisors, both actual and self trained attorneys, the courts and Facebook experts. This particular night shift group is very young and every one of them could make more money working somewhere else where a tough day at work doesn’t include getting cussed, hit, kicked or spit on. I’m extremely proud to be part of Calera and I stand behind our excellent officers, dispatchers and staff.

Felony assault charges pending.

While you read this imagine that the officers involved are your family members. Last night your officers responded to...

Posted by City of Calera Police Department on Saturday, March 5, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Jaylon Palmore
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Jaylon Palmore
Birmingham Police Department seeking justice for Jaylon Palmore
Rally for Ukraine held in Birmingham's Railroad Park
Group organizing gatherings in support of Ukraine
Change this caption before publishing
Gadsden PD: Teen arrested after fatally shooting another teen
Homicide
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide
USFL
USFL announces 2022 schedule