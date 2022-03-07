LawCall
Birmingham Squadron hosts Literacy Day

Birmingham Squadron hosts Literacy Day
By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As part of National Reading Month, local students from Birmingham and Bessemer City Schools received a special field trip to see the Birmingham Squadron play at Legacy Arena for the team’s Literacy Day.

The day is meant to promote reading among young people. The game started at 11:00 a.m. to give schools an opportunity to bring students to a game. The Squadron collaborated with I See Me, Inc. to host a reading contest challenging schools all over the Birmingham area to see who could read the most books. During the contest from January 25 through February 25, 35 schools participated and over 54,000 books were read by students in the area. Team leaders say this is just one of the many ways they’re trying to get more involved with the community.

“We’ve done a little bit but COVID kind of hurt us, but now that that’s easing up, we’ll be doing plenty of events and festivals,” David Lane, General Manager of Business Operations, said. “We’re going to get out and about a lot more in the next couple of months.”

The top three schools in the “Battle of the Books” contest were McCalla Elementary, Abrams Elementary and Greenwood Elementary. As a reward, all three schools participated in a halftime contest on the court during the game.

