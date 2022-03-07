LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt

One killed, one injured in shooting in North Pratt
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening.

Authorities say that just after 6:00 p.m., two men showed up in a car to Birmingham Fire Station 18 on Dugan Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the person in the car died from his injuries, while the other victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police believe this shooting began at 13th Street and Avenue V, which is about a mile down the road from the Fire Station.

Police say there are no suspects in custody. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Tuscaloosa City School students help build Habitat For Humanity homes
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Affordable housing for families
Affordable homes being built in North Titusville
Affordable housing for families
Affordable housing for families
COVID cases are continuing to decline across the state ,and health officials said hospitals are...
Officials say hospitals are preparing for next surge