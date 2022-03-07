One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening.

Authorities say that just after 6:00 p.m., two men showed up in a car to Birmingham Fire Station 18 on Dugan Avenue, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the person in the car died from his injuries, while the other victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police believe this shooting began at 13th Street and Avenue V, which is about a mile down the road from the Fire Station.

Police say there are no suspects in custody. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

Death Investigation Underway in the 200 block of Dugan Avenue. The Public Information Officer is responding. Additional information will be forthcoming. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) March 7, 2022

