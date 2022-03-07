Birmingham business woman awarded nationwide grant for Black Women Entrepreneurs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tamika Hinton, a Fairfield native and Black female entrepreneur, has been awarded a national cash grant through the Reimagine Main Street Project to help boost the trajectory of her firm Out of Office, as it seeks to transform the way businesses access services and distribute resources.

Out of Office, is a virtual administrative assistant and creative services firm founded to provide small businesses with administrative, clerical and marketing support without the financial stress of having to commit to a salary and other benefits of a full-time employee.

In addition, OOO was established to encourage entrepreneurship by providing a safe and flexible platform for freelancers to make a viable income without having to be bound to a desk, cubicle or time clock.

“Our motto is ‘we work IN your business while you work ON your business.’” says Tamika. “Business owners tend to think they can and need to do everything if they want it done right. And that’s simply not true. That type of thinking welcomes bad time management and team management, which leads to a mentally unhealthy space.”

Are you looking to breathe some life into your business model? If you're open to revolutionizing your processes, give us... Posted by Out Of Office on Sunday, December 5, 2021

The grant will enable OOO to train new virtual assistants, advance in technology and create a program to assist seniors, retirees, and others that are “Out of the Office” with technology.

“Black women entrepreneurs are vital contributors to our national and local economies, innovating products and services to meet customer demand and creating jobs,” said Tammy Halevy, Co-lead of Reimagine Main Street. “By providing Black women entrepreneurs with cash grants and other valuable support and resources, we can help these small business leaders in their communities keep thriving as we emerge from the economic effects of the pandemic.”

“I was overwhelmed,” Tamika said about learning she had been awarded the funding. “Entrepreneurship is challenging and every now and then it is nice to be reminded that all of the hard work is worth it.”

Reimagine Main Street is a multi-stakeholder, cross-sector initiative focused on advancing and uplifting innovative solutions via dialogue and data to ensure that MLK Boulevards, Cesar Chavez Ways, Chinatowns and Main Streets are at the center of COVID-19 recovery.

Reimagine Main Street partnered with a national network of organizations dedicated to serving Black women business owners across the country, with support from Meta, to execute the Backing Black Business program.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.