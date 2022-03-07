Auburn nabs top seed, Alabama sixth seed in SEC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The bracket for the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament has been released, and the Auburn Tigers are the top seed in the tournament.

The Tigers (27-4, 15-3) won the top seed after winning the SEC’s regular season title on Saturday, with a win over South Carolina. The Tigers will play their first game of the tournament on Friday at 11 a.m., against the winner of the Florida and Texas A&M game.

The Crimson Tide (19-12, 9-9) were placed in the sixth seed after falling to LSU on Saturday. The Tide will play their first game of the tournament on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., against the winner of the Georgia and Vanderbilt game.

If the Tigers win the tournament, it will be their first SEC Championship win since 2019. If the Tide win the tournament, they will be the reigning conference champions for the second year in a row.

