LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Applications open in Ala. for $10 million in volunteer fire department COVID recovery grants

(Jeremy J. Ford)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded $10 million of the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to establish COVID recovery grants for volunteer fire departments.

The application process is now open.

The program is an initiative of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature to provide support to Alabama’s volunteer fire departments impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Alabama’s first responders, including our community’s volunteer fire departments, are vital in keeping our state safe. While states across the country and the entire globe dealt with the curveballs the pandemic threw, our volunteer fire departments kept going,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud to have worked with the Alabama Legislature to direct these funds to good use as our local volunteer fire departments recover. I am pleased to support them and encourage them to take advantage of this grant program.”

The state of Alabama will offer grants in an amount up to $10,320 for providers that meet eligibility requirements. The application period for the Alabama Volunteer Fire Department COVID Recovery Grant program will be open from noon, March 7 through noon, March 25, 2022.

Alabama received $2.1 million in ARPA funds, and the Alabama Legislature appropriated $136,796,346 from Alabama’s State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Fund for this program.

General information and application materials is available here: https://frf.alabama.gov/

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Jaylon Palmore
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Vinnytsia has been Birmingham's sister city since 2003. Ukraine's president says that peaceful...
Birmingham sister city in Ukraine comes under attack by Russia
Nearly a year after it was created, we're learning Birmingham's civilian review board hasn't...
What’s the status of Birmingham’s Civilian Review Board?
Sylacauga teacher heads to NASA
Sylacauga teacher heads to NASA, first in Alabama to be in NASA’s AAA program
Can you use regular unleaded in a premium tank?
Can you use unleaded in a premium vehicle?
Crime Stoppers asking community to help solve cases
Crime Stoppers asking community to help solve cases