Affordable homes being built in North Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update on three new homes being built in North Titusville.

The homes were part of an initiative to provide more affordable housing in Birmingham, as rent and mortgages rates climbed out of reach for many.

By early March, the homes were nearly complete.

The modular homes are across the street from Booker T. Washington Elementary school and made possible through a group called “Navigate Affordable Housing Partners”.

“Affordability is everything. It’s not just home and rental prices that are increasing, everything around us gas, food, utilities. That’s not a slight to anyone. That’s just the state we are in,” said Lisa McCarroll, president of Navigate Affordable Housing Partners.

McCarroll said the effort was not just about getting families in affordable homes, but to help them thrive in their homes.

NAHP partnered with Alabama Power to make the three-bed, two-bath homes both smart and energy efficient, with a goal of making them cost-effective.

“One of their goals through this initiative is to come in with a power bill that’s $70,” said McCarroll.

NcCarroll said she hoped the homes would become part of many new affordable homes built in Birmingham.

“We hope others see it as it takes all of us together to revitalize a community, but we’ve got to work together,” McCarroll said.

The homes will be available on a lease-to-own basis.

They are working to identify the families who can benefit from this program and hopefully move in April.

