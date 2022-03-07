LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Affordable homes being built in North Titusville

Affordable housing for families
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update on three new homes being built in North Titusville.

The homes were part of an initiative to provide more affordable housing in Birmingham, as rent and mortgages rates climbed out of reach for many.

By early March, the homes were nearly complete.

The modular homes are across the street from Booker T. Washington Elementary school and made possible through a group called “Navigate Affordable Housing Partners”.

“Affordability is everything. It’s not just home and rental prices that are increasing, everything around us gas, food, utilities. That’s not a slight to anyone. That’s just the state we are in,” said  Lisa McCarroll, president of Navigate Affordable Housing Partners.

McCarroll said the effort was not just about getting families in affordable homes, but to help them thrive in their homes.

NAHP partnered with Alabama Power to make the three-bed, two-bath homes both smart and energy efficient, with a goal of making them cost-effective.

“One of their goals through this initiative is to come in with a power bill that’s $70,” said McCarroll.

NcCarroll said she hoped the homes would become part of many new affordable homes built in Birmingham.

“We hope others see it as it takes all of us together to revitalize a community, but we’ve got to work together,” McCarroll said.

The homes will be available on a lease-to-own basis.

They are working to identify the families who can benefit from this program and hopefully move in April.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Tuscaloosa City School students help build Habitat For Humanity homes
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Help With Habitat For Humanity House
Affordable housing for families
Affordable housing for families
COVID cases are continuing to decline across the state ,and health officials said hospitals are...
Officials say hospitals are preparing for next surge