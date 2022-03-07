BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a great time and a great reason to get outside and run or walk. The Red Shoe Run is an annual celebration of family, fundraising and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

The 18th Annual Red Shoe Run: Rockin’ 5K is set for Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The event includes an in-person 5K run or walk and a 1-mile fun run, a virtual 5K to run or walk wherever, and a Red Shoe ‘Snoozer’ option for participants who like to sleep in on race day and still support a great cause. The day’s festivities wrap up with an awards ceremony and a block party!

RACE INFO:

Address: 1617 3rd Ave S

Birmingham, AL US 35233

In-Person 5K Run/Walk - 8:00 a.m. start

In-Person 1 Mile Fun Run - 8:15 a.m. start

All money raised through the Red Shoe Run stays at the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham to keep families together.

Additional race details and registration can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.