10 rescued by fire department after Montgomery Zoo skylift mishap

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several guests at the Montgomery Zoo had to be rescued by the fire department after a mishap with the skylift attraction.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, 10 people were rescued after becoming stuck on the skylift, which is suspended in the air in various locations throughout the zoo grounds. The emergency release from the skylift was broken, so crews used an extended aerial ladder and a lull to reach the passengers.

No one was injured during the incident, MFR and zoo officials confirmed.

The zoo’s program services manger, Steven Pierce, said the safety mechanism was replaced and all systems were checked, inspected and tested Sunday morning. He said the skylift is fully operational again.

This isn’t the first time the ride has abruptly stopped working. In 2013, passengers became stuck after the skylift shut down as part of the system’s safety mechanism.

