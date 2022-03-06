BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The picturesque warm and dry spring weather of late finally comes to an end tomorrow as a more active weather pattern returns to Alabama. Our Next Big Thing transition to a cooler and wetter weather in the coming days AKA less sunshine, more clouds, and just generally drearier! For tonight, clouds will increase after midnight ahead of a low pressure system headed our way tomorrow that will swing a cold front through Alabama by Monday evening. Temperatures will only fall into the 60s tonight with a chance of a few isolated showers closer to sunrise. We have a First Alert for a few strong to severe storms possible ahead of the incoming cold front tomorrow, and much of our area remains under a Level 2/5 risk. Fortunately, we do not expect this to be a widespread threat but more isolated. Nevertheless, make sure your WBRC First Alert Weather app and NOAA weather radio is set to receive notifications in case a watch or a warning is issued. The main line of rain and storms should move into northwest Alabama around 8:00 A.M. and clear our east Alabama counties around 4:00 P.M. A lot of us will just end up experiencing rain, thunder, and gusty winds, but we cannot rule out isolated damaging winds or a brief tornado.

FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week! (WBRC)

Once the storms move out, we could see a few lingering showers into the evening, but the big change will be the cooler air filtering in behind the front. Temperatures will start off in the 40s on Tuesday morning with highs struggling to exceed 60 during the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. This cold front will stall out to our southeast for the remainder of the work week and serve as a focal point for unsettled weather in the days ahead. Right now, the highest rain coverage looks to be Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with a good one to three inches of rain possible. We will keep a close eye on the possibility of any flooding concerns with this wet pattern, but for now just expect a nuisance cold rain at times. Though it will not be raining every second of the day this week, keep your umbrella and rain jacket in tow each day. Through Thursday originally looked dry, we have introduced a chance of at least some isolated showers around as models disagree on whether we could see rain or not. Look for higher rain coverage Thursday night into Friday morning. Regardless, Thursday and Friday look a touch warmer than Tuesday and Wednesday with highs back in the upper 60s and low 70s, but overall, nothing as mild as this past week.

NEXT WEEKEND: By Friday, a stronger cold front will set its sights on the Southeast again, bringing the potential for a blast of winter-like air again heading into next weekend. Ahead of this front, rain will be possible late Friday into early Saturday morning. In situations like these, we will have to keep a close eye on whether the cold air could arrive when there is still some lingering moisture around, and if there could be any transition to a wintry mix as temperatures plummet to the 30s by Saturday morning. Certainly, no guarantee at this time, but we will keep you posted in the days ahead as some models have been trying to stir up some wintry mischief. Either way, next weekend looks dry and sunny again but MUCH colder with temperatures well below average: at or near freezing in the mornings and struggling to get any warmer than the 50s in the afternoon.

