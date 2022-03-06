FIRST ALERT: Another day of unseasonably warm temps, high chance for storms Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An area of high pressure will continue to influence our weather for one more day bringing another warm, windy-at-times afternoon with highs again topping 80-degrees, unseasonably warm for the first weekend in March.

Some areas will not have an increase in cloud cover, especially in West Alabama with at least a chance for afternoon showers but as more moisture and energy are pulled into the approaching storm system there may be fewer clouds later but another disturbance ahead of the main front may produce a few showers during the overnight/pre-dawn hours.

Southwesterly winds will continue to bring moisture north from The Gulf and with the approaching area of low pressure and a strong cold front moving into Northwest Alabama by around noon tomorrow a line of storms will develop and possibly move into the northwest corner of the state by late morning. Ahead of the front temperatures and dew points will continue to rise and a few storms may develop ahead of the mainline. Some indications are we could see hail up to ping-pong ball size along with gusty winds. The tornado threat appears to be limited but a few supercells could develop.

As the storms move south and east the overall severe threat will decrease significantly. The front will likely stall to the south and east and another disturbance will spawn more showers producing a soaking rain area-wide by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will also be falling to near 50 in the rain areas with widespread rain expected to continue across the area Tuesday night possibly accompanied by a few thunderstorms.

An area of low pressure is expected to form along the stalled front to the south which could move north bringing more moisture back to the area which could produce an increase in the unstable nature of the atmosphere, especially in areas to the south and east Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Conditions may also be favorable for rotation in some of these storms although the possibility is still somewhat uncertain. We are expecting rainfall totals in the one-to-two-inch range limiting the potential for widespread flash flooding although there could be some minor flooding in poor drainage areas and the additional rain may again produce rises in area rivers.

As the front remains stalled to the southeast Wednesday and Thursday, southwesterly winds will continue to move over the area before a stronger low-pressure system develops by Friday which will again have at least some potential for producing strong storms again ahead of a strong cold front which will move through Friday night. The moisture should push out of the area before the colder air arrives so no wintry precipitation is expected but a freeze will be possible along and north of I-20 Friday night into Saturday morning with a more widespread freeze overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. In fact, some areas may drop into the Twenties by sunrise next Sunday morning. This could impact early season crops especially when we consider the recent warm days so continue to monitor the prospects for more freezing weather in the upcoming weekend.

