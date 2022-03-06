Experts say travelers should prepare for busy and expensive summer vacations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts said this summer will be one of the busiest travel seasons yet, with local travel agents already booking up summer and fall vacations.

Local travel advisor Christen Perry with Classic Travel Connections said if you haven’t started planning your summer trip yet, you’re behind.

Perry said if you don’t already have deposits down, availability is going to be your biggest roadblock this year. She said travel demand is so high, they are already booking out for late summer and early fall. Perry said you will likely find hotels and excursions booked up.

Perry said travelers are also going to experience higher prices than ever. She said as gas prices go up, you can expect to see the same price increase for flights. She said demand is so high for flights, there aren’t enough seats. She said no matter where you’re going, just expect long lines and get there early.

“It seems so over the top to tell clients to get to the Birmingham Airport three hours before your flight,” Perry said. “But, we have seen that if you don’t, you’re not going to make your flight. That TSA line, that security line, and airline ticketing counters are so long right now.”

Last year, Perry said some of her clients had a hard time finding rental cars because there was a major shortage that impacted summer travel, but so far this year, she said they aren’t seeing any rental car availability issues.

