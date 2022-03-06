Dozens of local residents participate in music video for 2022 World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of local residents gathered in Kelly Ingram Park Saturday for a 2022 World Games music video.

“We’ve been going over the song,” music video participant Anita Watkins said. “Going over how to walk and come together. We’ve been going over how to smile. Just going over so many things that is going to work for the video of the song.”

The 2022 World Games official theme song is “Hope of Alabama”.

“All these performers that you hear on the song will be performing at the world games,” Artistic Director of World Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Dr. Henry Panion, said. “They’ll be at the opening and closing ceremonies.”

The song will include vocals and instrumentation from Alabama music artists such as Randy Owen, Ruben Studdard, Taylor Hicks, Pastor Mike McClure Jr., Yung Bleu, Sara Evans, Worth the Wait, Chuck Leavell, Bo Bice, Martha Reeves, Blind Boys of Alabama and Jamey Johnson.

In one part of the music video, you’ll see Birmingham residents walking from Kelly Ingram Park to 16th Street Baptist Church. Panion said he wanted to showcase people in the community coming together.

“I think we need the world to see that we are one family here in the state,” Panion said.

“It’s talking about if we can bring hope from everything that we have gone through, within Birmingham, and just saying if we can have hope, then the world can have hope,” Watkins said. “That’s what I love about the song.”

“Many times you hear stories about Alabama and they are told from others’ perspectives, not people in our state,” Panion said. “But, this is our chance to tell the world who we are.”

Panion said the single of the song and the music video will be available for download on April 1st.

The World Games 2022 will be held from July 7-17 in Birmingham.

