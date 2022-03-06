LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank

Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank buried in her backyard. She had been reported missing after she was last seen Feb. 24.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:00 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The body of a Florida woman was found by deputies in a septic tank buried in her backyard, and her handyman has been charged with murder.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a Facebook post that investigators in Jensen Beach, Florida, found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole submerged in the septic tank.

The body was found four feet underground after several hours of excavating her backyard late Friday.

Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to...
Keoki Hilo Demich, a 34-year-old handyman, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to Cole's death.(Source: Martin County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Shortly after finding the body, deputies arrested her handyman, 34-year-old Keoki Hilo Demich. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.

Cole had been missing for more than a week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Officials with the Birmingham Police say a juvenile and another person were injured in a...
UPDATE: Juvenile killed, another person injured in shooting in East Birmingham
Sr. Trooper Young
ALEA shares passing of off-duty senior trooper after sudden heart attack
FIRST ALERT: Storms on the horizon for Monday
FIRST ALERT: Storms on the horizon for Monday
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania

Latest News

VP Kamala Harris to travel to Selma to commemorate anniversary of Bloody Sunday
The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma