Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a homicide investigation after another young teen is shot and killed.

Police said they have identified Jaylon Palmore, 13, as the victim of a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to BPD, the incident occurred on Saturday, March 5, at 7512 1st Avenue South. At approximately 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the location on a call of two people shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered Palmore on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A second victim, who police said was an adult, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

Both were transported to local area hospitals.

Detectives were later notified by Children’s Hospital of Alabama that 13-year-old Palmore succumbed to his injuries.

BPD said the preliminary investigation suggests shots were fired from two unknown vehicles.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin made a Facebook status expressing his feelings on the tragic matter. He says Palmore was an 8th grader at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School and he was a kid that “excelled in the classroom.”

Jaylon Palmore was 13 years old. He was an eighth grader at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. He was a quiet kid that... Posted by Randall Woodfin on Sunday, March 6, 2022

“Jaylon had the whole world in front of him. Jaylon should be here. Children are Birmingham’s greatest resource, and we all must play a role in protecting and cherishing them,” Mayor Woodfin concluded.

Detectives have not established a clear motive in this case and no arrests have been made.

Police ask if there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

