Authorities searching for missing Cottondale man

(Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man who went missing on Friday.

Authorities say 88-year-old Charles King was last seen on March 4th around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 59th Avenue East in Cottondale. Authorities say King might be living with a condition that impairs his judgement.

If you have any information on where he might be, please called the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.

