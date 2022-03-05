Walker County Sheriff’s Office cracking down on animal abuse cases

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another case of animal abuse after finding a dog dead on the side of Highway 269.

Walker County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer TJ Armstrong said they found a dead adult pit bull left in a garbage bag on the side of Highway 269. He said bite marks and injuries show dog fighting was involved. Armstrong said they don’t know how long the dog had been left there.

This comes just about one month after more than 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarder in the county.

“It’s not something that is going to be tolerated,” Armstrong said. “Zero tolerance for animal abusers. I really don’t know if we are actually seeing more animal abuse cases or if people are reporting them more because they know we have an animal abuse investigator. We are looking for those things actively.”

Armstrong said the animal crimes investigator stays busy because these types of cases can be hard to solve.

“He is very seasoned at this,” Armstrong said. “He is an animal lover, so it motivates him to go out and do things so he can get justice for these animals. He stays pretty busy with that, because its not just you go out and you solve the crime. Its usually a who done it, so it takes a little bit of time. One case can take several days.”

Armstrong said reports of abuse from the community are helpful.

“I’m not a fan of animals being abused,” Armstrong said. “I think it speaks volumes that we actually have an assigned animal abuse investigator. Just the fact that we have that person speaks to the seriousness and the level we take this.”

Armstrong said when they do catch abusers, the punishment can be serious.

“Animal abuse can be a felony,” he said. “You’re looking from anywhere from misdemeanor crimes to time in prison.”

The Walker County Humane Society is teaming up with the Sheriff’s Department and offering a $1,000 reward for any information on this mornings case that leads to an arrest.

Call (205) 302-6464 if you have any information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.