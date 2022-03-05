LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

No. 5 Auburn tops South Carolina 82-71 to win SEC outright

Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern...
Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina.

The Tigers secured the No. 1 seed for next week’s league tournament in Tampa, Florida, after entering the day one game up on No. 7 Kentucky, No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Arkansas.

No tiebreakers needed, though the Gameocks did rally after trailing by 19 early in the second half.

Auburn players celebrated on the court amid a flurry of orange and blue confetti. Jermaine Couisnard led South Carolina with 22 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
FIRST ALERT: Keep the umbrella around this week!
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Fights at BJCC cause lockdown inside
Death investigation in Birmingham
One person killed, another injured in shooting in North Pratt
Birmingham Police identify 13-year-old killed in 1st Ave. South shooting
Annaliese (Anna) Backner, 11, died after falling under the wheels of a moving school bus....
Officials identify 11-year-old who died after she tripped, fell under moving school bus

Latest News

Feb 1, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball down court during the game...
Auburn nabs top seed, Alabama sixth seed in SEC Tournament
The Crimson Tide
Eason keys OT rally for LSU in 80-77 win over No. 25 ‘Bama
3/3/22 WBB Alabama vs Georgia Photo by Rodger Champion
Alabama defeats Georgia, moves to quarterfinals of SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament
Alabama’s A-Day Game kickoff time announced